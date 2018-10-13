Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Target Ismaila Sarr and Kai Havertz

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly planning offers for Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr and Bayer Leverkusen teenager Kai Havertz.

The pair are considered two of European football's brightest prospects, and Gunners manager Unai Emery will apparently attempt to add depth to his squad by acquiring them.

Darren Wells of the Mirror reported Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is sounding out the young prospects and wants to bring both prodigies to north London.

