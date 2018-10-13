Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Target Ismaila Sarr and Kai Havertz

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 29: Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on September 29, 2018 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly planning offers for Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr and Bayer Leverkusen teenager Kai Havertz.

The pair are considered two of European football's brightest prospects, and Gunners manager Unai Emery will apparently attempt to add depth to his squad by acquiring them.

Darren Wells of the Mirror reported Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is sounding out the young prospects and wants to bring both prodigies to north London.

                                

