NASCAR at Talladega 2018 Qualifying Results: Kurt Busch Takes Pole Position

Kurt Busch earned the pole position for Sunday's 1000Bulbs.com 500 after posting the best time in the final round of qualifying Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

He'll be joined on the front row by Clint Bowyer in the second race of the Round of 12 in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series' championship playoffs. Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola will start from the second row in the 31st event of the season.

Busch picked up his fifth pole of the season and the 27th of his career.

