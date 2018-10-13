Manchester United Reportedly Want Either Ivan Perisic or Ante Rebic in January

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to sign either Ivan Perisic or Ante Rebic as the power struggle at Old Trafford continues.

The Croatia internationals were two of Mourinho's main targets last summer, but Woodward failed to provide his manager with the players he desired.

According to John Richardson of the Mirror, the Special One has asked Woodward to splash the cash to deliver one of the pair to him in the January transfer window. United could move again for the duo in the summer if they can't tempt them to the Theatre of Dreams immediately.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images

The pursuit of Perisic was a long affair for the Red Devils, with the player widely expected to arrive at United 12 months ago.

Per Richardson, Woodward offered Inter £45 million for the attacker, which fell only £3 million short of the San Siro club's valuation, and Mourinho lost the player as a result. Woodward also previously refused to meet Eintracht Frankfurt's £40 million valuation of Rebic, ensuring the wrath of the Special One as the club started the campaign under strength.

James Robson of the London Evening Standard (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Mourinho believed Woodward pulled the plug on the transfer for Perisic, as the winger didn't fit the profile of a player he wished to sign. The supremo reportedly wanted a more commercial capture who would sell shirts.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

United's repeated failure in the transfer market has certainly affected results this term, with the starting XI lacking the correct dynamic and chemistry.

The presence of Perisic would have made the Red Devils a better side last season, and Mourinho still lacks a talent that can play as a genuine left winger.

However, Perisic's stellar performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup will ensure Inter will continue to demand a huge sum of cash to part with their forward.

It appears the player could still be tempted to the Premier League if the offer was right for himself and the Nerazzurri.

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

According to Sportske novosti (via Chris Burton of Goal), Perisic said recently:

"I heard some clubs want me but they have to talk to my club and only after that could I join the negotiations and decide.

"If I was to change club, it could only be to a top league and top club.

"Only God knows what will happen in future, I am happy at Inter but we all know anything is possible in football.

"Honestly, I would like to test myself in all of the biggest leagues but the question is will I have the time, I am 29 and working to extend my career as long as I can."

The Croat has one big move left in him, and Inter's chances of winning the title in Italy remain slim at best.

TF-Images/Getty Images

However, the decision will once again come down to Woodward's motives to capture his manager's preferred targets.

At 25, Rebic could develop as the player Woodward is most attracted to, with the forward able to play on the left and right and feature as a No. 10, a striker and an auxiliary wing-back.

His reported price of £40 million is reasonable in the current market. Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia are both aging and lacking productivity. Woodward should make a statement of intent by pleasing his coach with an impressive double capture.