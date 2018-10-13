Ajax Director: Barcelona, Juventus Target Matthijs de Ligt Could Leave in Summer

Ajax Director: Barcelona, Juventus Target Matthijs de Ligt Could Leave in SummerOctober 13, 2018
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has offered Juventus and Barcelona hope of securing star defender Matthijs de Ligt's signature next year, conceding a move away from Amsterdam at the end of the season "is a possibility."
De Ligt is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, and Overmars told LaRoma24.it (h/t Calciomercato.com) that while a winter move is off the cards, he can't say the same for next summer.
The Ajax figurehead said: "De Ligt's future? The chances of him leaving in January are pretty much zero percent. What about in June? Well this is a possibility for sure; let's see what happens."
Ajax have established themselves as one of the most prolific production plants of young football talent, taking their lesser mainstream appeal into account, and De Ligt is arguably this generation's gem.
The 19-year-old serves as Ajax vice-captain and earned his 10th Netherlands cap in Saturday's UEFA Nations League clash against Germany. OptaJohan noted he's one of the youngest to do so, which speaks volumes of how special a talent he is:
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
10 - Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 62 days) is set to become the third-youngest player to reach ten caps for the Netherlands, after Jan van Breda Kolff in 1912 and Mauk Weber in 1933. Rising. https://t.co/5XIXdGv675
Barcelona signed central defender Clement Lenglet from Sevilla this past summer to reinforce their back line. However, the club are also bound to have one eye on the ageing figure of Gerard Pique, who will turn 32 in February and has endured some poor displays by his standards this season.
It's almost certain Thomas Vermaelen will leave the Camp Nou when his contract expires next summer, which gives Barca more reason to go after De Ligt. Journalist Mootaz Chehade reported their interest is escalating:
Mootaz Chehade @MHChehade
Barcelona have begun the process of signing Matthijs de Ligt in the summer. Scouts from Barcelona will attend Germany's game against Holland tonight to watch the Dutch defender. https://t.co/8rs3OqgFR9
Sport's Toni Frieros wrote that, De Ligt would be valued at €50 million (£44 million), but it wouldn't be surprising if Ajax were to seek closer to double that amount.
De Ligt won't leave his teenage years until next August, yet he's already made 76 appearances for Ajax, and his accolades stand as evidence why clubs such as Juve and Barca are attracted, per Football Talent Scout:
FootballTalentScout @FTalentScout
Matthijs de Ligt: - youngest debutant for Holland since 1945 - youngest player to start a European Final - 2nd youngest goalscorer in Ajax’ history - 3rd youngest player in history to earn 10 caps for Netherlands Generational talent. https://t.co/9lC7bngJYX
While Barca have Pique's future to think of, Juventus are approaching the end of one era of centre-back talent in Turin. Still, Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern showed how their reserves are well-stocked:
Alex McGovern @AlexMcGovern11
There's a bunch of clubs with stupidly good CB corps: Juve: Chiellini, Bonucci, Benatia, Barzagli, Rugani Bayern: Boateng, Hummels, Sule, J.Martinez Inter: Skriniar, De Vrij, Miranda, Ranocchia Spurs: Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier Real: Ramos, Varane, Nacho,Vallejo
Andrea Barzagli will turn 38 in May and appears likely to call time on his Bianconeri tenure when his deal runs out in June, while Giorgio Chiellini, 34, has a contract that runs until 2020, when he could also depart.
A prodigy of De Ligt's pedigree would solve either European heavyweight's issue in the long term, but Ajax are adamant to have their starlet at least see out the rest of this season in Amsterdam.
Mkhitaryan's Armenia Are Gibraltar's First Victims