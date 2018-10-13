Manchester City Offered to Triple Lionel Messi's Wages, Says Khaldoon Al Mubarak

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Manchester City offered to triple Lionel Messi's Barcelona wages in a bid to tempt the Argentinian to the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola became the club's manager, according to chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak.

Al Mubarak told a media conference in the United Arab Emirates that Messi is the one player he wishes City had signed, per Goal's Chris Burton: "We asked [manager Pep] Guardiola to talk to him, we offered him triple the salary he has at Barcelona, but he never accepted."

