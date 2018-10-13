Manchester City Offered to Triple Lionel Messi's Wages, Says Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi bends over during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on October 7, 2018. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Manchester City offered to triple Lionel Messi's Barcelona wages in a bid to tempt the Argentinian to the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola became the club's manager, according to chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak.

Al Mubarak told a media conference in the United Arab Emirates that Messi is the one player he wishes City had signed, per Goal's Chris Burton: "We asked [manager Pep] Guardiola to talk to him, we offered him triple the salary he has at Barcelona, but he never accepted."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

