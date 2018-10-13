Chelsea Transfer News: Krzysztof Piatek Price Reportedly Revealed Amid Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly have to fork out €60 million (£52.8 million) if they want to sign Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek in January, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also reportedly interested.

That's the fee Genoa are said to have revealed it will cost to prise Piatek away from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this winter, per Lee Wilmot of Football.London, but it's a high price for one still so new to the elite stage.

Piatek, 23, joined Genoa from Cracovia this past summer for €4 million (£3.5 million) in a move that generated little attention, but he's netted nine times in seven Serie A outings and is now one of the hottest forwards in Europe.

