Chelsea Transfer News: Krzysztof Piatek Price Reportedly Revealed Amid Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

FROSINONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 30: Krzysztof Piatek reacts during the Serie A match between Frosinone Calcio and Genoa CFC at Stadio Benito Stirpe on September 30, 2018 in Frosinone, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly have to fork out €60 million (£52.8 million) if they want to sign Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek in January, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also reportedly interested.

That's the fee Genoa are said to have revealed it will cost to prise Piatek away from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this winter, per Lee Wilmot of Football.London, but it's a high price for one still so new to the elite stage.

Piatek, 23, joined Genoa from Cracovia this past summer for €4 million (£3.5 million) in a move that generated little attention, but he's netted nine times in seven Serie A outings and is now one of the hottest forwards in Europe.

       

