MLB Rumors: Ex-Yankees Manager Joe Girardi Interviews with Rangers

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

After serving as a television analyst during the 2018 season, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi could be ready to make a return to the dugout next year.

Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Rangers interviewed Girardi for their vacant managerial job Friday.

Grant noted Girardi is the fourth managerial candidate Texas has interviewed since the end of the regular season.

Only one of the other three candidates—which includes Rangers assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada—has managing experience, and barely. Hyde served as the Florida Marlins' interim manager for one game during the 2011 season.

Girardi spent 10 seasons managing the Yankees from 2008 to 2017. New York's front office chose not to renew his contract after last season, despite leading the team to a 91-71 record and reaching Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Prior to joining the Yankees, Girardi was named National League Manager of the Year in 2006 after the Marlins went 78-84 in his lone season with the team.

Girardi, 53, has a 988-794 career record in 11 seasons as a manager. He made six playoff appearances with the Yankees, including winning the 2009 World Series.