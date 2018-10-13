Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Set to Make £20M Bid for Sandro Tonali

Dino Panato/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly set to bid £20 million for Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali to beat the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan to his signature.

According to The Sun's Jake Lambourne, Tonali's performances in Serie B have attracted the attention of Italian giants Juve, Inter, AC Milan and Roma, but Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has also kept an eye on him and has had him scouted.

Sarri's interest in him stretches back to his time as Napoli manager, and Chelsea could steal a march on their rivals by launching a significant bid for him in January.

