Re-Grading Every NFL Team’s 2018 Offseason Moves

NFL front offices spend six months between March and August strengthening, reshaping and rebuilding rosters for the regular season. Through six weeks, some moves haven't worked out as planned and others seem like smart decisions.

For fanbases, spring and summer are the seasons for hope. There's optimism for the veteran signings and incoming draft classes as immediate difference-makers and building blocks for the future. Once players put on pads and games count in the win-loss column, we can begin to assess the returns on offseason acquisitions.

Did the coveted free-agent left tackle fix issues in pass protection? How many early-round picks have contributed to their team's progression?

We'll focus on notable offseason additions, specifically their individual performances and how they've affected wins and losses.

Where did front offices hit and miss?