Fighter KOs Opponent in 6 Seconds for One of the Fastest Wins in MMA History

There is fast-paced action in MMA, and then there is this.

On Friday night at Bellator 207 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, up-and-coming bantamweight Mike Kimbel posted one of the fastest knockouts in MMA history, catching Alex Potts behind the ear with a massive right hand. Check out the video above.

Bellator MMA shared Kimbel's reaction after the bout (warning: contains NSFW language):

The 21-year-old's six-second KO ties the record for the fastest victory in Bellator history, matching Hector Lombard's pasting of Jay Silva in 2010.

Unofficially, it ties the UFC's record for the fastest knockout, which Duane Ludwig set in 2006 (though the time attached to that win is disputed).

While Kimbel is still young in his MMA career (this win advances his pro record to 2-0), the fact that both his fights have taken a combined 69 seconds makes him somebody worth watching. Look for him to compete again the next time Bellator swings into New England.