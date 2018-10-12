FaZe Tfue, Boyerxd, Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 4 Fortnite Fall Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

FaZe Tfue continued to build his case as the best Fortnite Battle Royale player in the world by scoring 13 points in six matches Friday to win Week 4 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish in the North America region.

Tfue, who also captured the top spot during the solo tournament in Week 2, earned $37,500 for his latest triumph and added 170 points for his Fall Skirmish club, the Rift Raiders. His score was built on the strength of back-to-back Victory Royale performances in Games 2 and 3.

Liquid Vivid nearly stormed back to overtake the FaZe Clan superstar in the final match. His five-point performance also brought his total to 13, but Tfue's two wins gave him the tiebreaker edge.

Here's a look at some of the memorable moments from his dominant effort:

Boyerxd and Purge Tschilinken finished tied atop the standings in the European region earlier Friday with eight points apiece. Boyer took home the $37,500 top prize on the second tiebreaker because of his higher elimination count during the event.

Liquid Poach was the only player to activate the "Big Bonus" in either region. He recorded nine kills during Game 1 of North American play to earn $15,000 in bonus money in addition to his $25,000 for third place.

The Bush Bandits continue to lead the club standings with 2,815 points. They are followed by the Fort Knights (2,730), Dusty Dogs (2,515), Lucky Llamas (2,195) and Rift Raiders (2,090).

Let's check out some more highlights from Friday's tournaments:

The Week 4 action will continue with the ATK Grand Prix in the coming days. Competitors from the five teams are going to battle it out on the Fortnite map's race track for club points.

Week 5 kicks off next Friday with the final tournament before the world's top players descend on TwitchCon in late October for the finale of the Fall Skirmish in a LAN setting.

Next week's event was originally announced as a solo competition, but Week 4 was listed as squads before being changed to solo. It's unclear what format will be used next Friday.