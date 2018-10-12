Chelsea Transfer News: West Ham Reportedly Keen on Gary Cahill in January Window

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Gary Cahill could leave Chelsea for London rivals West Ham United in the January transfer window. The Hammers are reportedly keen on the 32-year-old centre-back whose contract with the Blues is up next summer.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini "has the support of the board" as he considers reinforcements this winter, per Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror. Lewis also noted Cahill would be "open to listening to offers in January as he looks for regular first-team football."

Cahill has been considering his Chelsea future in recent months since his playing time has diminished. The former Bolton Wanderers ace recently admitted he has been "finding it difficult to deal with" not playing regularly.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has conceded Cahill may be allowed to move on: "And so now Gary for me is very useful. January is far from now, so we will see. We've still October, November and December."

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Cahill has been in the starting XI for just two games in all competitions so far this season. Those starts came in the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, he has made just one appearance off the bench in the Premier League. Sarri's decision to ditch the back three made popular by predecessor Antonio Conte for a four-man defence seemed set to impact Cahill's playing time.

Sarri has been content to trust David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his preferred pairing at the heart of the Blues' back four. Andreas Christensen has also been in the mix, leaving Cahill on the outside looking in.

Offers from England's top flight aren't the only ones for Cahill to consider. Galatasaray are also showing interest, and have reportedly agreed terms, per Fanatik (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan of Sport Witness).

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Moving to the Turkish club would offer Cahill a chance to still feature in European competition. Galatasaray are third in Group D of the UEFA Champions league. If the club ends the group stage in the same spot it wouldn't qualify for the knockout phase but would at least gain entry into the Europa League.

West Ham don't have the same ambitions at the moment, but the Hammers do have a greater need for Cahill. They have conceded 13 goals in eight games, and Pellegrini would surely welcome Cahill's experience and power in the air.

Staying in the division where he has made his career would make sense for Cahill. The opportunity to also remain in London makes a move to West Ham ideal for a defender who still has plenty to offer.