Barcelona Reportedly Ready to Make Matthijs de Ligt Approach in January Window

Barcelona are keen to follow up interest in Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt during the January transfer window. The Blaugrana consider the need to sign the gifted 19-year-old "urgent," according to Tomas Andreu of Sport (h/t Football.London's Rob Guest).

The need to act quickly comes from De Ligt drawing a lengthy queue of suitors. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, Premier League duo Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur and Barca's bitter La Liga rivals Real Madrid are also keen, per Guest.

