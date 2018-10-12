Liverpool Reportedly Interested in Piotr Zielinski Amid Napoli Contract Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Piotr Zielinski stalling on a new contract with Napoli has reportedly alerted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who wants the Reds to renew interest in the Poland international.

Zielinski is wavering on penning fresh terms set to include a release clause worth £114 million, according to Calciomercato (h/t Adam Skinner of the Daily Express). The reluctance has given both Liverpool and Juventus encouragement they could sign the 24-year-old winger.

Liverpool have been keen on Zielinski as far back as 2016 when he starred for Udinese, per Skinner.

Zielinski is a player who fits with the way Klopp has built his squad. The Pole is versatile enough to operate on the flanks, behind a striker or in a deeper midfield role.

He's able to pose a threat from any of these positions thanks to his skill and close control with both feet. Zielinski is also a cultured passer with the vision to exploit gaps between the lines.

His creative range has been obvious already in Serie A this season:

It's little wonder Napoli are keen to secure Zielinski's future for the long-term. He's becoming a regular in shrewd manager Carlo Ancelotti's best starting XI.

Frankly, it would be a bigger surprise to see Liverpool stump up the near-£60 million fee for a player who thrives in areas where the Reds are already more than well-stocked.

Klopp's attack is geared around wide forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. There's better cover behind the prolific pair this season after Liverpool wisely snapped up Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City for £13 million this summer.

If there's one spot for Zielinski in Liverpool's first team it would be as an attacking midfielder. The Reds have valued industry over flair in the middle since classy No. 10 Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona back in January.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana have struggled with injuries, leaving Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum to start most often.

Summer buys Naby Keita and Fabinho have been vying for minutes, but neither have become regulars under Klopp just yet.

Zielinski's vision and technique would help pull the strings from the middle. He's been compared to Manchester City's central schemer Kevin De Bruyne.

Poland legend Zbigniew Boniek has set even loftier targets:

A reputation like this is why Zielinski has so many rumoured suitors. Aside from Liverpool and Juventus, Arsenal are also said to be keen, with head coach Unai Emery viewing Zielinski as a worthy replacement for contract rebel Aaron Ramsey, per Sport Mediaset(h/t MailOnline's Spencer Morgan).

There's no doubting Zielinski's talent, but there is ample reason to question why Liverpool would enter a potential bidding war for the player. Klopp's squad has enough talent in advanced areas of midfield and the forward positions to look elsewhere.