Mo Salah Leaves Egypt's Win vs. Swaziland Injured After Record-Breaking Goal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

Egypts Mohamed Salah looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between Egypt and Niger on September 8, 2018 in Borg el-Arab stadium near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Liverpool will be anxiously awaiting news on Mohamed Salah after he suffered an injury in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland on Friday. 

According to Goal, the forward was forced off the pitch for treatment in the 88th minute of the match but had to be withdrawn in added time, leaving the Pharaohs with 10 men for the final minutes.

The 26-year-old had scored Egypt's fourth goal directly from a corner, taking him past Hossam Hassan to a record 13 goals in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

