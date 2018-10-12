Mo Salah Leaves Egypt's Win vs. Swaziland Injured After Record-Breaking Goal

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Liverpool will be anxiously awaiting news on Mohamed Salah after he suffered an injury in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland on Friday.

According to Goal, the forward was forced off the pitch for treatment in the 88th minute of the match but had to be withdrawn in added time, leaving the Pharaohs with 10 men for the final minutes.

The 26-year-old had scored Egypt's fourth goal directly from a corner, taking him past Hossam Hassan to a record 13 goals in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.