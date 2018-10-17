Updated UFC 230 Preview: The Biggest and Best Fights on NYC's Overhauled Card

1 of 4

Harry How/Getty Images

What a surprise this is.

When Daniel Cormier won the UFC heavyweight championship in July and was confronted in the cage by Brock Lesnar, it seemed as though the rest of his career was set in stone. He would take a few months off, face Lesnar in early 2019, and then likely retire as the champ-champ, giving fans a rare feelgood moment from a fighter on his way out the door.

For whatever reason, that changed shortly after UFC 229.

Following a tidal wave of backlash to the previously announced UFC 230 main event of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks, the promotion began looking for a different headliner. It's unclear what, exactly, lured Cormier into the discussion (though the likely explanation is an extra chunk of change) but when he put pen to paper, there was no question about who he should face next.

Though UFC 229 will mostly be remembered for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor main event, the hard-hitting Derrick Lewis made the most of his time on camera that night. Facing Alexander Volkov, the Black Beast scored a massive knockout win and followed it with a memorable post-fight interview. His 9-1 record since 2016 would have made him a viable title contender on its own, but when his fan-favorite status seeped into the mainstream following that win, he became the trendiest name in the division.

The UFC is looking to strike while Lewis' iron is hot but, unfortunately, this fight is unlikely to go well for him.

Though Lewis' dynamite hands give him a shot against anyone, his lacking cardio and suspect grappling game are massive concerns against Cormier, a former Olympic wrestler and career five-round fighter. In all likelihood, Cormier either out-wrestles him for a handy decision win or finds the opportunity to sink in a submission.