UFC 230 Preview: What Are the Biggest and Best Fights Set for MSG?

The UFC has slots to fill on its many, many cards and that takes priority over everything; a fact that has become painfully clear at UFC 230.

In 2016, the UFC finally realized its dream of hosting events in New York state following a lengthy ban on MMA. In celebration of that, the promotion has made an effort to turn its annual Madison Square Garden event into one of the biggest cards of the year. It kicked things off properly at UFC 205 in 2016 with the gargantuan card headlined by Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor. That was followed with UFC 217 which was topped by Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre.

UFC 230, though, was doomed to be different.

While both UFC 205 and UFC 217 featured a trio of title fights, this was made impossible for UFC 230. Too many champions were already booked for fights later in the year and those that weren't were unavailable due to injuries.

Fans and pundits wondered who might appear to top the card...

Brock Lesnar? Jon Jones? St-Pierre?

The days rolled on and options just kept getting taken off the table. Eventually, with no options left, the UFC had to just make whatever fight it could. And that fight, as reported by ESPN, is a flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks.

To say that this news was poorly received would be a colossal understatement.

The full card currently stands as follows (bout order TBA):

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

So can UFC 230 be saved? Are these fights any good? And what is actually worth looking forward to as a fan?

