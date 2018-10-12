Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 4 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Week 4 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish is set for Friday afternoon, with Epic Games announcing a "Big Bonus" format this week.

Friday's play should be fun and fast-paced with extra rewards for slaying in bulk.

Viewing Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 12

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fortnite on Twitch

Event Details

According to the Fall Skirmish site, "The player with the most points at the end of six matches wins. Victory Royales and eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 20 players at the end of the competition will be awarded."

Victory Royales will earn a player three points, while finishing second or third will net two points. Placing between fourth and 10th place is worth one point. Additionally, finishing a match with seven or more kills will earn three points, five or six eliminations will be worth two points and three or four eliminations will secure one point.

Additionally, each kill past seven will be worth one point and $7,500. An added emphasis on accumulating an high number of eliminations should mean less cagey and strategic play early in the round.

Obviously, players will be more cautious in the late game as they look to secure a Victory Royale, but camping throughout the round will be far less beneficial for players in the format than in the standard format.

First place in Friday's competition will be worth $37,500, alongside any bonus money from accumulating a high number of kills, while second place is worth $30,000 and third place will bring home $25,000. The top 20 players will earn a payout.

First place is also worth 170 points in the team competition. The Bush Bandits—featuring a number of well-known streamers, such as Ninja, DrLupo, TimTheTatMan, RealKraftyy and King Richard—are currently in first place with 2,560 points, while the Fort Knights are in second with 2,300 points.