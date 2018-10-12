Anthony Davis Downplays Lakers Rumors: 'It's Funny, How Did That Even Happen?'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis appeared on ESPN's The Jump on Thursday, and Rachel Nichols asked him about the rumors that he could one day join the Lakers or demand a trade to the team.

Davis expressed his focus on the present with the Pelicans, however:

"You hear it everywhere. And it's funny. How did that even happen? ... But in my head, I don't pay attention to it. I look at what I have now, and what I can do now, and it's helping my team win. You can't look into what someone else is saying or listen to all the white noise. 'AD's going here, AD's going here, AD's going here.' AD's playing for the Pelicans this year. So my job is to focus on winning and helping these guys as much as possible, on and off the floor, and the rest will take care of itself."

As Nichols noted, any talk of Davis one day joining the Lakers ramped up when he switched agents, signing with Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group. Paul, of course, most famously represents the newest Laker, LeBron James.

"It was for who I am right now in my career and what I'm trying to do," Davis said after making the switch in late September, per Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com. "I thought the change was necessary. That's all it was. Just trying to be the most dominant player in the league. I think making that change to Klutch will help me do so."

Paul also noted at that time that Davis wasn't interested in switching teams just because he had switched agents.

If Davis does opt to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season, however, he'll have the entire league vying for his services. He was once again dominant last season, averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 rebounds per game. His ability to score on all three levels, combined with his rim-protection on defense and super athleticism, makes him one of the most unique forces in the modern NBA.

"Honestly, I see myself as the best player in the league, most dominant player in the league," he told Nichols. "I just think it's time for that step, you only get a short window, I don't want that window to close so I think my time is now."

Whether that means he's better than former MVPs like Kevin Durant and James Harden is up for debate, though Davis is taking himself in that argument.

"Those two are great players, I bring something unique to the table," he said. "My game is different from both of those guys, both ends of the floor. MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate so that's why I feel like my name should be at the top of the list."