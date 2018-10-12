Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Won't Leave in January, Thought He Agreed to New Contract

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said he does not want to leave the club in January despite the breakdown in negotiations between himself and the club over a contract extension.

The Wales international's deal expires at the end of the campaign, prompting some speculation that Ramsey would be sold midseason so Arsenal don't lose him on a free next summer.

However, the player has said he is happy to stay at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of 2018-19, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph.

"Of course, yeah," he said when asked if he would stay for the remainder of the campaign. "I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.