Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Won't Leave in January, Thought He Agreed to New Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on October 7, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said he does not want to leave the club in January despite the breakdown in negotiations between himself and the club over a contract extension.

The Wales international's deal expires at the end of the campaign, prompting some speculation that Ramsey would be sold midseason so Arsenal don't lose him on a free next summer.

However, the player has said he is happy to stay at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of 2018-19, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph.

"Of course, yeah," he said when asked if he would stay for the remainder of the campaign. "I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    Ramsey: Arsenal Pulled My New Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramsey: Arsenal Pulled My New Deal

    Sam Dean
    via The Telegraph

    PSG Want Arsene Wenger as Director of Football

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    PSG Want Arsene Wenger as Director of Football

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Benfica, a Big-Time Club, Is Going After Small-Time Bloggers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benfica, a Big-Time Club, Is Going After Small-Time Bloggers

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Courtois' Transfer to Real Madrid Has Been Anything but a 'Dream' So Far

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Courtois' Transfer to Real Madrid Has Been Anything but a 'Dream' So Far

    Getty Images
    via Goal