Borussia Dortmund Starlet Manuel Akanji Talks About Manchester United Desire

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has expressed his desire to play for his childhood favourite club Manchester United but stated he's happy in Germany for the time being.

The Switzerland international has played a key role in the team's excellent start to the Bundesliga campaign and told Bluewin (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) about his plans for the future:

"Many know that Manchester United has been my favourite club since childhood. It would be nice to play there, but that's not an issue right now.

"I am very satisfied in Dortmund. I want to win titles with BVB and compete in many more big tournaments with the Swiss national team."

Per Goal's Harry West, the former FC Basel man was linked with the Red Devils and Liverpool when he moved to the Signal Iduna Park in January.

