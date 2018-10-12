Borussia Dortmund Starlet Manuel Akanji Talks About Manchester United Desire

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 03: Manuel Akanji of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Group A match of the UEFA Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park on October 3, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has expressed his desire to play for his childhood favourite club Manchester United but stated he's happy in Germany for the time being. 

The Switzerland international has played a key role in the team's excellent start to the Bundesliga campaign and told Bluewin (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) about his plans for the future:

"Many know that Manchester United has been my favourite club since childhood. It would be nice to play there, but that's not an issue right now.

"I am very satisfied in Dortmund. I want to win titles with BVB and compete in many more big tournaments with the Swiss national team."

Per Goal's Harry West, the former FC Basel man was linked with the Red Devils and Liverpool when he moved to the Signal Iduna Park in January.

      

