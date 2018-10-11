Chili Davis Reportedly Fired as Cubs Hitting Coach After 1 Season

Tammy Lechner/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs fired hitting coach Chili Davis after one season, according to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM.

Davis, 58, was a three-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion during his playing career for the San Francisco Giants (1981-87), California Angels (1998-90, 1993-96), Minnesota Twins (1991-92), Kansas City Royals (1997) and New York Yankees (1998-99).

He hit .274 in his career with 350 home runs and 1,372 RBI.

