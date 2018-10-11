Chili Davis Reportedly Fired as Cubs Hitting Coach After 1 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

California Angels Chili Davis quietly watches the final three outs of the Angels 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Anaheim Stadium on Friday, August 9, 1996. (AP Photo/Tammy Lechner)
Tammy Lechner/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs fired hitting coach Chili Davis after one season, according to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM. 

Davis, 58, was a three-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion during his playing career for the San Francisco Giants (1981-87), California Angels (1998-90, 1993-96), Minnesota Twins (1991-92), Kansas City Royals (1997) and New York Yankees (1998-99). 

He hit .274 in his career with 350 home runs and 1,372 RBI.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brewers' Gio Gonzalez to Start Game 1 of NLCS

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers' Gio Gonzalez to Start Game 1 of NLCS

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Report: Yankees Expected to Target Patrick Corbin

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Yankees Expected to Target Patrick Corbin

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Wainwright Returning to Cards on 1-Yr Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Wainwright Returning to Cards on 1-Yr Deal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Cubs Ink Hamels to a Multi-Year Deal Right Now?

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Should Cubs Ink Hamels to a Multi-Year Deal Right Now?

    Brett Taylor
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary