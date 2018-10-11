Floyd Mayweather Sr. Sued for Alleged Assault of Woman After Canelo-GGG 1

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 17: Boxing trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. waits for the start of a welterweight boxing match between Danny Garcia and Brandon Rios at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Steve Marcus/Getty Images

A woman filed a civil lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather Sr., alleging Mayweather punched her following Canelo Alvarez's split decision with Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 16, 2017, TMZ Sports reported Thursday. 

According to TMZ, Marsha Byrd said in the lawsuit Mayweather "dragged her out of his car and repeatedly punched her with a closed fist."

Prosecutors had charged Mayweather with misdemeanor battery in a criminal trial. He was acquitted in June.

TMZ Sports first reported in January a warrant had been issued for Mayweather's arrest. Byrd said she and Mayweather had gotten into an argument and that he had dragged her out of his car before punching her in the leg.

A representative for Mayweather said the woman was "trying to extort money" from him.

It's unknown how much Byrd is seeking in damages from her civil suit.

