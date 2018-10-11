Report: Mino Raiola Could Persuade Matthijs de Ligt to Reject Manchester United

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 7: (L-R) Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax, Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on October 7, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)
Manchester United's hopes of signing Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt may be decided by his agent, Mino Raiola, who could reportedly take a stand against the Red Devils for their treatment of Paul Pogba. 

Raiola represents De Ligt and "could persuade his client to join another club," reported The Sun's Dave Fraser (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News). Jose Mourinho's falling out with Pogba has been one of the most widely covered angles of United's downturn in form this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku—who is no longer in business with the Dutch agent—have all joined United in recent years with Raiola as their representative.

        

