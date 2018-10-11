France Rescue 2-2 Draw with Iceland, Late Kylian Mbappe Penalty Spares Les Bleus

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (R) vies with Iceland's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson during the friendly football match between France and Iceland at the Roudourou Stadium in Guingamp, western France on October 11, 2018. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

France nearly collapsed to a shock defeat to Iceland in an international friendly on Thursday, as the world champions drew 2-2 in Guingamp

The hosts dominated the ball in the first half but were punished after 30 minutes, with Birkir Bjarnason breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

France appeared perplexed as the teams left the field at half-time, but events were to get worse for coach Didier Deschamps' side.

Kari Arnason's header made it 2-0 to Iceland shortly before the hour mark, and a shocking result was on the cards.

The French pulled a goal back with four minutes remaining. Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson put the ball into his own net to offer the 2018 FIFA World Cup holders a late lifeline.

Kylian Mbappe rescued France in the final minute of the match, converting a penalty after Kolbeinn Sigborsson was punished for hand ball.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mbappe's Last-Minute Penalty Saves France 🎥

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Mbappe's Last-Minute Penalty Saves France 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Portugal Win 3-2 Thriller vs. Poland

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Portugal Win 3-2 Thriller vs. Poland

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Opinion: Alcacer > Morata for Spain

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Opinion: Alcacer > Morata for Spain

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Iceland Exposed France for 2-0 Lead 🎥

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Iceland Exposed France for 2-0 Lead 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja