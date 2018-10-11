France Rescue 2-2 Draw with Iceland, Late Kylian Mbappe Penalty Spares Les Bleus

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

France nearly collapsed to a shock defeat to Iceland in an international friendly on Thursday, as the world champions drew 2-2 in Guingamp.

The hosts dominated the ball in the first half but were punished after 30 minutes, with Birkir Bjarnason breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

France appeared perplexed as the teams left the field at half-time, but events were to get worse for coach Didier Deschamps' side.

Kari Arnason's header made it 2-0 to Iceland shortly before the hour mark, and a shocking result was on the cards.

The French pulled a goal back with four minutes remaining. Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson put the ball into his own net to offer the 2018 FIFA World Cup holders a late lifeline.

Kylian Mbappe rescued France in the final minute of the match, converting a penalty after Kolbeinn Sigborsson was punished for hand ball.

