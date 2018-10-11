Russell Westbrook Not Cleared for Full Practice, Opening-Night Status Unknown

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 9: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during a pre-season game on October 9, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook has not been cleared for full practice because of a knee injury, and it remains unclear if he'll be available for the team's season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 16, against the Golden State Warriors, per Royce Young of ESPN.com.

According to that report, Westbrook is "progressing on schedule" and "participating in some 'controlled contact' portions of practice," though "Billy Donovan wouldn’t say whether or not Westbrook is expected to be available opening night." 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

