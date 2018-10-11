Russell Westbrook Not Cleared for Full Practice, Opening-Night Status Unknown

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook has not been cleared for full practice because of a knee injury, and it remains unclear if he'll be available for the team's season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 16, against the Golden State Warriors, per Royce Young of ESPN.com.

According to that report, Westbrook is "progressing on schedule" and "participating in some 'controlled contact' portions of practice," though "Billy Donovan wouldn’t say whether or not Westbrook is expected to be available opening night."

