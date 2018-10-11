Real Madrid Deny Claim They Forced Cristiano Ronaldo into Rape Accuser Pay-Off

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid have said claims from a Portuguese newspaper that they pushed Cristiano Ronaldo to reach an out-of-court settlement with Kathryn Mayorga, the American woman who accused him of sexual assault, are "rotundly false."

The Independent's Ed Malyon wrote Los Blancos are now taking legal action against the tabloid, Correio da Manha, which said they forced Ronaldo to settle for a fee as they were worried about their then-record signing's image.

A statement from Real read:

"Real Madrid C.F. communicates that it has undertaken legal action against the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Mancha for the publication of information that is rotundly false and that intends to seriously damage the image of our club.

"Real Madrid had no knowledge of the occurrences that said newspaper refers to relative to the player Cristiano Ronaldo and, as such, could not have done anything about something that it absolutely did not know anything about.

"Real Madrid has asked for a complete correction on the part of the aforementioned publication."

