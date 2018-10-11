Chelsea Plan to Send Racist Fans on Trip to Auschwitz Instead of Stadium Bans

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hopes to send racist supporters of the club on a trip to former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz rather than ban them from Stamford Bridge.

Abramovich, who is Jewish, aims to tackle antisemitism and racism from Chelsea fans by educating those found guilty of it, rather than banning them from attending matches. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck told The Sun (h/t Press Association, via Guardian):

"If you just ban people, you will never change their behaviour. This policy gives them the chance to realise what they have done, to make them want to behave better.

"In the past we would take them from the crowd and ban them, for up to three years. Now we say: 'You did something wrong. You have the option. We can ban you or you can spend some time with our diversity officers, understanding what you did wrong.'"

