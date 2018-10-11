Report: Manchester United Linked to Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Future in Doubt

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid could reportedly be ready to end Gareth Bale's time at the club, with Manchester United waiting in the wings with a potential offer.

Telemadrid (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News) said the Real Madrid hierarchy is running out of patience with the Welshman and questioning if he delivers value for money for his high wages.

The situation may leave the door open for the Red Devils to pursue the superstar, with the Old Trafford club linked to Bale in the past.

Bale has suffered consistently with injuries in recent years, forcing him out of the starting lineup for extensive periods.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.