Report: Barcelona Fear Knee Injury Could Sideline Samuel Umtiti Until 2019

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona could reportedly lose centre-back Samuel Umtiti until 2019 if it is decided surgery is required to address the knee injury that has seen him out of action since late last month.

According to Juan Manuel Diaz of Sport, the current cartilage regeneration treatment is not working "as effectively as hoped," and if his recovery continues to stall Barca may have to take the more radical surgical option.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

