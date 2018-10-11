Report: Barcelona Fear Knee Injury Could Sideline Samuel Umtiti Until 2019

LEGANES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between CD Leganes and FC Barcelona at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on September 26, 2018 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Barcelona could reportedly lose centre-back Samuel Umtiti until 2019 if it is decided surgery is required to address the knee injury that has seen him out of action since late last month. 

According to Juan Manuel Diaz of Sport, the current cartilage regeneration treatment is not working "as effectively as hoped," and if his recovery continues to stall Barca may have to take the more radical surgical option. 

            

