Paul Pogba Says 'It's Hard to Concentrate' After 2018 World Cup Win

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has said he has found it hard to concentrate in a Manchester United shirt in 2018-19 after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France in the summer.

The midfielder has been frustratingly inconsistent for United again this season, and he said he has struggled to refocus after Russia 2018, in which he played a key role in Les Bleus' triumph, per Agence France-Presse (h/t Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard):

"It's hard to concentrate, to start again, to hit hard, because we touched the stars. For us, it was the best trophy you can win as a footballer. But we like challenges, too. We have goals. For example, I've never won the Premier League, that's an objective. I'd like to do that."

Pogba's admission is a refreshing piece of honesty, but it is unlikely to be well received at Old Trafford, especially by manager Jose Mourinho.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The pair have not enjoyed the best of relationships so far this season.

Pogba seemed to criticise the Portuguese manager's style of play after a home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last month when he said United should "attack, attack, attack," per Richard Jolly of the Guardian.

Mourinho then said the 25-year-old had been stripped of the vice-captaincy before clarifying he never held it in the first place, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

It is clearly not a perfect relationship. But while Pogba has been poor on occasion this term, he has not been completely devoid of form.

His second-half showing last weekend against Newcastle United was crucial in the Red Devils winning 3-2 from 2-0 down, per Squawka:

The former Juventus man is now with the France squad for their friendly with Iceland and UEFA Nations League meeting with Germany.

After the international break, United have crucial clashes against Chelsea and Juve in which Mourinho will likely be looking for signs that Pogba is fully focussed for his club as they aim to repair the damage of a poor opening to the season.