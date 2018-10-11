Report: Bayern Munich Set to Battle Manchester United, Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly stepped up their interest in Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and are preparing to move for him in January in order to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the punch.

According to Bild (h/t the Mirror's Jack Rathborn), Pepe is likely to command a fee around the £30 million mark after a fantastic start to the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season, while Everton, Sevilla and Barcelona have also been linked to the 23-year-old.

Lille finished 17th in Ligue 1 last term just one point above Toulouse in the relegation play-off spot.

After nine matches of the new campaign they sit second, eight points back from leaders Paris Saint-Germain but three clear of third-placed Marseille.

A major part of their success so far this term has been the fantastic form of their front three, made up of Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone and, most significantly, Pepe.

Ivory Coast international Pepe has scored six goals and provided four assists so far this term in Ligue 1, contributing to more than half of Lille's 17 goals.

His combined contribution is comparable with the likes Neymar at PSG and Lionel Messi at Barcelona, per Opta:

As a natural right-winger with great pace and enormous potential for improvement, it is little surprise Pepe has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Bayern need to find a long-term replacement for the 34-year-old Arjen Robben, while the right flank has long been a problem area for United—Jose Mourinho's squad boasts a lopsided abundance of left-sided attackers.

At £30 million Pepe could be a potential bargain for the likes of Bayern, United, Arsenal and Barca, and the German champions are seemingly trying to get in first for the talented Ivorian.