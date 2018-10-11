Cirque Du Soleil to Create Show About the Life of Lionel Messi

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Argentina football icon Lionel Messi will be the focus of a new Cirque du Soleil show.

Per BBC Sport, the 31-year-old will have his life documented on stage by the Canadian entertainment company, renowned for its colourful, acrobatic showcases. Messi said he can't wait to be part of it.

"Cirque du Soleil is a family favourite of ours," he said. "It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport. I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do."

As the report noted, this will be the first time the organisation has focused on a sports star, having previously incorporated themes from The Beatles and Michael Jackson into their projects.

On Messi, Cirque du Soleil said it will seek to "draw inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport."

It posted the following image on its Twitter account:

Here's what Messi had to say about the show, which is set to be launched in 2019:

The Barcelona star is considered by many as the finest footballer of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions. With his club he's won La Liga nine times, as well as four UEFA Champions League prizes.

There aren't many signs of the great man slowing down either. Already this season he has 11 goals and four assists in all competitions.