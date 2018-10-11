Bellator 208: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 6

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Bellator's heavyweight grand prix will have its finalists after the organization completes its two cards on Friday and Saturday. And on Saturday, Bellator 208 comes to your television screens with a solid five-fight main card.

Leading the charge is the much anticipated scrap between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen. The semi-finals of the grand prix features two of the most recognizable names in the sport albeit for totally different reasons. Will Sonnen be able to stun the MMA world by knocking off one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time?

The undercard features the likes of Benson Henderson, Cheick Kongo and Anatoly Tokov. It should prove to be a fun night inside the Bellator cage.

Your typical crew is here to break it all down. Matthew Ryder, Scott Harris, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter take a look at Saturday's action and make their picks for who will get their hand raised after a hard-fought battle.

These are the B/R expert picks for Bellator 208. And we even throw in Friday's Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader bout at Bellator 207 as an added bonus too.