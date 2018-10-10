Updated MLB Playoff Odds and Prop Bets for ALCS, NLCS and World Series

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The odds for MLB's League Championship Series have been announced, and interestingly, the teams without home-field advantage are the favorites.

B/R Betting provided the latest look at each team's odds to win, as well as the overall odds to win the World Series:

The Milwaukee Brewers will host Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League battle Friday, while the Boston Red Sox will be home against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League matchup Saturday.

It's unsurprising to see the American League teams having an advantage in World Series odds, especially considering their success during the regular season.

The Red Sox led the league with 108 wins, while the Astros weren't too far behind them at 103. Four AL teams had a better record than anyone in the NL, including both participants in the Wild Card Game.

However, the odds to reach the World Series are a bit more shocking.

While the Astros are the defending champions, the Red Sox have been dominant throughout the year with the best offense in baseball. They also had a more impressive first-round win by taking out the rival New York Yankees.

Considering the team went 57-24 at Fenway Park this year, home-field advantage could also go a long way.

In the NL, the Dodgers are favored to win even with the Brewers entering the NLCS with an 11-game winning streak. The team has a shutdown bullpen, and Christian Yelich has been nearly unstoppable for the past couple of months.

Still, Los Angeles' depth and experience could go a long way toward winning the pennant for the second year in a row.