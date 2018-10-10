Victor Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty to Forcible Rape Charges from March

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Boxer Victor Ortiz appeared in a courtroom in California on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to three felony sexual assault charges, per TMZ Sports.

The charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration stem from an alleged sexual assault in March. Ortiz is due back in court for a hearing in December. The judge also revoked his probation related to a 2016 DUI case Wednesday, meaning it too will be addressed during the December hearing.

Ortiz faces up to 24 years in prison if he's convicted on every count.

TMZ shared video of him leaving court on YouTube:

According to CBS Los Angeles, Ortiz was released on $100,000 bail.

A woman told police he sexually assaulted her in a home in Oxnard, California, in March, per CBS Los Angeles. In September, Ortiz turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to CBS Los Angeles, "He was also arrested in July of 2015 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating up a fan during a concert at the Rose Bowl."

Ortiz was scheduled to fight in a nationally televised boxing match on Sept. 30 but was pulled from the event following the arrest, per Megan Diskin of the Ventura County Star.