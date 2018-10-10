Guillem Balague Says Paul Pogba Wants to Leave Manchester United for Barcelona

Jon Super/Associated Press

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has said he believes Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United for Barcelona, as the midfielder wants to play with Lionel Messi.

Balague explained the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is not enjoying the style of football under coach Jose Mourinho, and a switch to the Camp Nou would make him "happy" once again.

In his column for Goal, Balague wrote the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba is the central reason for the player wanting to desert Old Trafford after just two years. The Frenchman returned to the Theatre of Dreams from Juventus for a world-record transfer fee after leaving United to move to Serie A.

Balague wrote:

"The root cause of their relationship breakdown is the ‘carrot and stick’ approach to man-management employed by Mourinho with the aim of getting the most out of his players."

"Mourinho really couldn’t care less how he is perceived by his players so long as they carry out his orders and deliver the desired results on the field. For the two-time Champions League winner, the end has always justified the means."

"That philosophy worked well for Mourinho in the past but not anymore, not at Old Trafford. The game has moved on; players have changed, with Pogba the perfect case in point."

"He is now a World Cup final winner, an industry in himself, a label, a brand, and certainly not the sort of person to be intimidated into thinking he should be subservient to his manager."

