Arsenal Told to Triple Miguel Almiron Offer by Atlanta United President

Atlanta United president Darren Eales has told Arsenal it would cost "at least triple" the rumoured price tag of £11 million to land attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron.

Eales spoke to 92.9 The Game (h/t Metro) and offered his response to speculation of a bid from the Gunners that also included his name being misspelt in the reports.

"So there were two clues as to why that was total nonsense: One was Eagles, not Eales," he said. "And the other was the suggestion of £11 million because it would have to take at least triple that for me to even get out of bed and think about any bids for Almiron."

Almiron has risen to prominence for the Major League Soccer side after joining from Argentinian club Lanus in 2016. He scored nine goals in his first season and has 12 goals in 32 appearances in the current campaign.

Heed coach Gerardo Martinez has explained what to expect from the Paraguay international, per Sky Sports:

"He's an atypical No 10. Because he gives you everything that a No 10 gives you and he probably dispossesses players like a defensive midfielder. So as a player who always works hard, he's never absent in a game, even a game where your team isn't dominating the offensive facet of the game. It's very rare to find a game where he's not."

The 24-year-old said over the summer he would be interested in playing in Europe, per ESPN.com.

"As I've said before, I try not to look at these things too much so I don't go crazy. My objective has always been to go to Europe," he said. "I don't have a specific place in mind. I like the Premier League and I think they play a beautiful and competitive style of soccer."

Football writer Peter Coates said Arsenal have been linked with Almiron for some time:

Football commentator Matteo Bonetti shared his view of the Paraguayan:

Arsenal could be in the market for a midfielder with Aaron Ramsey expected to depart the club at the end of the season when his current contract expires, per David Ornstein at BBC Sport.

Sportswriter Yousef Teclab said Almiron would be an upgrade on Ramsey:

A move to Arsenal looks as though it would tempt Almiron, and the time may be right for him to try his luck in Europe. Atlanta will try to get the best possible price for their midfielder, which means he may not come cheaply.