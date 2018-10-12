Croatia vs. England: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

England visit 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday in a repeat of their semi-final encounter from the tournament in Russia.

The Croatians got the better of England in the last four, beating the Three Lions 2-1 after extra time but fell to defeat at the hands of France in the final.

Russia 2018 was a huge success for both nations, with Luka Modric being named player of the tournament.



The visitors arrive at the HNK Rijeka Stadium with a youthful squad. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is one of a number of players standing by to make their debut for manager Gareth Southgate.

Date: Friday, Oct. 12

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Croatia win: 13-8, England win: 19-10, Draw: 11-5

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Preview



Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The usual colour added by the fans will be absent at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Friday, after UEFA confirmed the match will be played behind closed doors.

Croatia have been punished by the governing body for an incident in 2016 when a swastika was found to have been marked into their pitch for a game against Italy.

Southgate has continued to give youth a chance after a brilliant campaign in Russia, with Sancho ready to player to rely on for club and country.

The 18-year-old has been sensational in the Bundesliga this season, and he's been rewarded with an early chance to impress on the international stage.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Sancho admitted he was surprised to be offered the chance with England so early in his career, but he's been a star at youth level for many seasons.

Per Danny Gallagher of Sky Sports, the former Manchester City academy product explained his emotions on the cusp of his senior bow:

"I was at training when I first got the call-up and straight away I called my parents. Obviously they were delighted for me, and I couldn't stop smiling the whole day.

"I was a bit surprised to be fair because obviously I'm so young, I've got a lot to learn, I'm just grateful he [Southgate] is seeing my progress in the Bundesliga and I'm just very thankful."

The attacking midfielder has a goal and seven assists in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season, with BVB reportedly rating the talent at £100 million.

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Croatia have witnessed their form collapse since the World Cup, and they suffered a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in the Nations League.

The defeat was a stark reminder they cannot rest on their laurels simply because they overachieved at Russia 2018.

Both teams are without a win in Group 4 of League A after falling to defeats at the hands of the Spaniards.

According to Al Hain-Cole of Goal, Ante Rebic and Dejan Lovren are available for Croatia after being notable absentees against Spain. Sancho is joined by Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, James Maddison and Mason Mount as players ready to make their debuts.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Maddison has been in fantastic form since arriving at Leicester City from Norwich City in the summer, and the attacking midfielder has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water.

The Nations League was formed to encourage increased competition, as international friendlies provide a lack of verve, and both countries will be going for the win in Rijeka.



Southgate's team will be expected to play with freedom as they attempt to grab a slice of revenge on Modric and Co., but the match will provide a strange atmosphere with no fans in the stadium.