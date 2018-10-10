WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 10

1 of 3

NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa kicked off the show and immediately addressed Velveteen Dream, saying he has his attention.

It was only a matter of time before the enigmatic and flamboyant NXT star made his presence felt, saying the NXT Championship deserves an experience, not an angry little bald man.

Dream played on his history, saying he is "tough enough" to take the title from the blackheart of NXT.

Nikki Cross interrupted the proceedings and toyed with each man, saying she knew what they had done. She knocked the microphone away from Ciampa and when he attempted to retrieve it later, kicked it away.

The segment ended with the unhinged Cross repeating, "I know."

Grade

A

Analysis

Cross as the tortured keeper of secrets is phenomenal. That she was booked to interact with the NXT champion and Velveteen Dream in a high-profile segment that may set the table for the next title program tells the audience how much faith Triple H and management have in her to carry her end of the deal.

Her eventual reveal will likely shape NXT going forward.

The prospect of a Dream-Ciampa title match is an appealing one.

Two of the most compelling characters of the last year, the charisma alone would be enough to suck in the viewer, even if Dream would likely have to play a babyface for a moment or two.

A strong start to an action-packed show.