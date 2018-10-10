Woj: Heat Still Pursuing Jimmy Butler Trade with T-Wolves

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Miami Heat reportedly aren't done pursuing Jimmy Butler in a trade. 

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Heat are still looking to discuss a potential Butler swap with the Minnesota Timberwolves even though "talks fell apart" during the weekend. Wojnarowski noted Butler was in Minnesota's locker room prior to Wednesday's practice, although he pointed out that doesn't mean he will actually participate.

                                                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

