The "Ginga Ninja" Nico Mannion Is the Hottest PG Prospect in the 2019 Class

🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟 Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer This Is Canoe Polo 😲 Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯 Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell Relive Ovi and the Caps' Summer of the Cup Bodybuilder Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms How to Perfect Timed Shots in FIFA Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V 16-Year-Old Tristyn Lee Is Getting Ripped in the Gym Seven-Foot, 12-Year-Old Towers Over Opponents Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Tony Dungy Returns to Minnesota to Celebrate Career Caleb Farley Overcoming Adversity to Honor Late Mother Samaya Clark-Gabriel Has Ridiculous Handles James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Crazy Workouts from 'The Lost Breed' Tthe Story Behind Neymar's Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

Nico Mannion is the top rated PG prospect in the 2019 class. Mannion's play has drawn the attention of many colleges and even pro athletes. Watch the video for more about the "Ginga Ninja."

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.