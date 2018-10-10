Arsenal Set for Aaron Ramsey Bids from Manchester United, Liverpool in January

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool could reportedly make offers for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey in January as the Gunners attempt to recoup a fee before he leaves on a free transfer.

Dave Fraser of The Sun reported the north London giants are preparing for a flood of bids for the Wales international before his contract expires next summer. There is also interest from Italy for the midfielder, with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan monitoring the player's availability.

United and Liverpool would want to buy the midfielder for a reduced amount, with Ramsey available at under £25 million, according to Fraser.

United attempted to buy Ramsey in 2008 from Cardiff City, but the attacker opted to sign a deal with Gunners legend Arsene Wenger rather than Red Devils icon Sir Alex Ferguson.

Per Fraser, Liverpool reportedly have the edge over their bitter rivals in the race to tempt Ramsey to the north-west, as the Reds have positioned themselves as Manchester City's primary opponents for the Premier League title.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has said he agrees with his former club after they withdrew a contract offer to Ramsey.

Speaking to BBC 5 live Sport, Wright said "the club must take a stance," in regards to paying inflated wages to players.

Per the London Evening Standard, Arsenal reportedly offered Ramsey £200,000 a week to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but the four-year contract is no longer on the table.

Former Wales international Craig Bellamy said on Sky Sports' The Debate that he believes the player has already decided to find a new home away from Arsenal:

"I think they've lost him already—I think he's gone.

"Come January or the summer, he'll be going somewhere else. Four or five years ago, every club wanted him—Manchester City, Barcelona. I think it's time for him to move on. He's become conscious of some players that have stayed too long at Arsenal and not got the best out of their ability. He's a tremendous footballer that has had injuries.

"Unai Emery will be a good manager for him, but he needs a change. He'll have a better chance of going to those top-end clubs if he's on a free transfer."

United continue to spin the wheel as they consider targets for January. Ramsey has plenty of Premier League knowledge, which would enable him to settle in comfortably at Old Trafford.

Liverpool already have options in midfield after the additions of Naby Keita and Fabinhoin the summer, and Ramsey might find it difficult to make the starting XI at Anfield.

Arsenal's original offer of £200,000 a week would have been generous for a player who has spent long spells out with injury during his career, and it appears the time is right for Ramsey and the Gunners to part company.