Report: Real Madrid 'Monitoring' Raheem Sterling as Man City Contract Winds Down

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly "monitoring" the situation around Raheem Sterling's contract renewal at Manchester City as the winger heads towards the final 18 months of his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

According to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, Sterling's contract expires in June 2020 and there is "no sign" of him penning new terms, a situation that Real could look to take advantage of if it does not resolve itself soon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.