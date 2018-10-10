Marcos Alonso in 'Advanced' Contract Negotiations with Chelsea Amid Exit Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has said he is in "advanced" talks with the Blues over a new contract.

Alonso arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 and has been a big hit since, helping the team win the Premier League in his debut campaign and the FA Cup in the season after.

Speaking while away on international duty with Spain, he's said that despite some rumours regarding his future, a contract extension with Chelsea isn't far away from being agreed, per AS (h/t Mireia Jiminez of Sport).

"The conversations are advanced, and, if everything goes well, I believe I'll sign a new deal before the end of this month," he said.

In addition, the former Fiorentina man said he is "very calm and very happy at Chelsea." Per Jiminez, in the past Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all said to have shown an interest in the left-back.

At the moment Alonso is playing some of the best football of his career under new manager Maurizio Sarri. While he has usually been most effective as a wing-back, this season the 27-year-old has occupied an orthodox left-back position.

Although there have still been some concerns about his defensive work, in the main Alonso has continued to be a major threat on that flank for the team, raiding forward and linking well with Eden Hazard.

Earlier in the campaign, Hazard commented on the attacking appetite consistently showed by his team-mate when he ventures up the pitch:



With new Spain manager Luis Enrique opting not to call up Jordi Alba to his squad the left-back spot does appear to be up for grabs for Alonso.

He posted a reminder of what he is capable of with this clip from a training session with La Roja:



Losing him would be a big blow for the Blues, as Alonso has developed into a tremendous outlet for the team.

On the ball he is a major threat, whether that be from set-piece situations or in general play.

It means he's a player opposition defences need to make plans for. Per Goal UK, Alonso has been the most prolific defender in the division over the last couple of campaigns:



At the moment it would make sense for Alonso to extend his Chelsea stay, as he would likely not oust Alba, Marcelo or Filipe Luis at Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Having already won silverware at Chelsea under former manager Antonio Conte, it now appears the Spaniard is going to be a big part of Sarri's plans. Based on the early promise the team has shown under his guidance, it's an exciting time to be signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.