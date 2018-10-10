Paul Pogba Says France Captaincy 'Has Never Been a Goal' Ahead of Iceland Clash

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has said he harbours no ambition to be captain of France ahead of the world champions' friendly against Iceland at the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp on Thursday.

The Manchester United midfielder added that does not mean he cannot be influential on the pitch and picked out former Juventus team-mate Andrea Pirlo as a player who led by example, per L'Equipe (h/t Jack Davies of Goal):

"I have never played for France to be captain. Being here is already something big for me. You do not have to be a captain to speak. A leader is not someone who has the armband on. As a leader you can talk on the pitch, but I have seen leaders who do not necessarily speak.

"For example, Pirlo is a leader, but he will not speak a lot in the dressing room. He will be there on the pitch and show you the way. He is a true leader. The armband has never been a goal."

Pogba, 25, played a key role for France as they triumphed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in the summer.

As well as scoring in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final, he showed a level of consistency in the middle of the park throughout the tournament that he has rarely displayed at United since returning to Old Trafford in 2016.

He has been unable to carry that form into the new 2018-19 club season, but he has made some crucial interventions in key matches, notably against Newcastle United last weekend, per Squawka:

That has not prevented United from enduring a tough start to the campaign, though, and they sit eighth in the Premier League table, seven points back from leaders Manchester City.

Pogba has been at the heart of some off-field issues, with manager Jose Mourinho stripping him of the vice-captaincy last month before saying he never had the role in the first place, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

United will return to action with a crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea after the international break before taking on Juve in the UEFA Champions League on October 23.

In the interim, France have a friendly with Iceland and then a mouthwatering UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash against Germany, for which Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps will hope Pogba can rediscover his World Cup form.