Manchester City's Ederson Talks 'Cruel' Brazil Goalkeeping Rivalry with Alisson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has said Liverpool stopper Alisson remains "one step ahead" of him in the battle to be No. 1 for the Brazil national team.

The compatriots are now both competing in the Premier League after Alisson's summer move to Anfield, and Ederson acknowledged he has work to do to take the former Roma man's starting spot for the national team, per Globo Esporte (h/t MailOnline's Alex Martin):



"I think there is a lot of similarity between the two of us. He is having a very positive start to the season at Liverpool. The goalkeeper position is cruel because only one of us can play, but we are both playing well in England. Here he is one step ahead of me, he played in a World Cup but that's not a reason to work less.

"Brazil is well served for goalkeepers, many who have not been to the World Cup are very good. Those who are picked will do a good job."

Ederson, 25, added Brazil manager Tite has told him he will play in Friday's friendly against Saudi Arabia before Alisson takes the gloves again four days later for the meeting with Argentina.

It will only be the City man's second cap for the Selecao, which is a remarkable statistic given how impressive he has been under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Ederson went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Brazil but spent each of their five matches watching on from the bench as Alisson took his spot between the goalposts.

The 26-year-old now has 32 caps and has the confidence of Tite for good reason.

He is reliable and thrives in many of the same areas as Ederson, including his ability to play the ball out from the back, per Squawka:

Ederson is determined to keep fighting with Alisson for the No. 1 spot.

The fact they are now both playing in the same league will make the battle even more intriguing as it will be possible to assess their respective performances against the same teams, and any glaring errors could be even more costly.