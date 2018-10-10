Doug Baldwin Tells Story of Marshawn Lynch Giving Him His Backpack

Doug Baldwin Tells Story of Marshawn Lynch Giving Him His BackpackOctober 10, 2018
Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin told a charming story about Marshawn Lynch from when he was a young player, via Brady Henderson of ESPN:
Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson
Doug Baldwin, talking about how Marshawn Lynch was universally "beloved" in Seattle's locker room, told a story about a young WR who told Lynch he liked his backpack. Lynch took it off, emptied it out and gave it to him on the spot. Asked which WR it was, Baldwin said it was him.
Baldwin joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Lynch, who had been traded to the team the previous season, developed into one of the leaders on the roster.
Lynch earned four straight Pro Bowl selections with Seattle, but he apparently wasn't too good to give up his backpack.
The former teammates will get a chance to play each other Sunday when the Oakland Raiders host the Seahawks.
