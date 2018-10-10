Doug Baldwin Tells Story of Marshawn Lynch Giving Him His Backpack

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin told a charming story about Marshawn Lynch from when he was a young player, via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

Baldwin joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Lynch, who had been traded to the team the previous season, developed into one of the leaders on the roster.

Lynch earned four straight Pro Bowl selections with Seattle, but he apparently wasn't too good to give up his backpack.

The former teammates will get a chance to play each other Sunday when the Oakland Raiders host the Seahawks.