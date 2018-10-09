Titans Need a Makeover for Homecoming Dance: Gridiron Heights, S3E6

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

B/R

The Gridiron Heights Homecoming Dance is here, but the Tennessee Titans feel overlooked despite being in first place in the AFC South. 

In this week's episode, Marcus Mariota and Co. try to change things up to get the attention of the rest of the NFL

