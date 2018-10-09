LeBron James Jokes Sons, Ages 11 and 14, Drink Wine with Him

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

LeBron James has often discussed his appreciation for wine, but now his kids might be joining him.

"I got very mature 14- and 11-year-olds," the Los Angeles Lakers star said. "My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine. That's how mature they are."

"They'll be driving next week too," he joked.

While his sons, LeBron James Jr. and Bryce, are clearly under the legal drinking age, that might not bother the NBA superstar, a noted connoisseur.

James recently discussed the challenges of giving up wine for his diet, while Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner did a full breakdown of his oenophilia last summer.